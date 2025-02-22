24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Man dies from injuries after shooting involving Vance County sheriff's deputy

Saturday, February 22, 2025 7:53PM
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting Saturday involving a Vance County sheriff's deputy.

It happened shortly before noon on West Young Avenue and Hargrove Street in Henderson.

A man was shot during the incident and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been notified and will lead the investigation.

The sheriff's office said more details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

