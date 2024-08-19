WATCH LIVE

29-year-old man shot in Wake Forest during the weekend dies from his injuries

Monday, August 19, 2024 10:16PM
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old man who was shot during the weekend has died from his injuries, Wake Forest Police said Monday.

A town spokesman said the victim was shot Saturday on East Wait Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man's identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No suspect is in custody.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Wait Avenue. Police said Saturday it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. You may remain anonymous.

