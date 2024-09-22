Man found dead inside Durham home on East Markham Ave, deemed 'suspicious'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death in Durham is being investigated as suspicious.

Officers responded to a cardiac arrest call shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

They found a man dead in a home in the 200 block of East Markham Avenue.

The cause of death has not been determined. According to authorities, the death is being investigated as suspicious.

East Markham Avenue is currently closed from North Roxboro Street to Vista Street as crews investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at 919-560-4440 ext. 29365. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.