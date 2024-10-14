Man found dead in middle of Wayne County road

The body was found on Camp Trailee Road in the Dudley area of Wayne County.

The body was found on Camp Trailee Road in the Dudley area of Wayne County.

The body was found on Camp Trailee Road in the Dudley area of Wayne County.

The body was found on Camp Trailee Road in the Dudley area of Wayne County.

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder investigation is underway in Wayne County after deputies found a body lying in the middle of Camp Trailee Road on Monday.

Investigators were called out about 7:45 a.m. The victim was a man, the sheriff's office said, but his identity was not immediately known.

The sheriff's office did not say how the man died but called it a murder case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Goldsboro/Wayne Crimestoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip using the Wayne County Sheriff's Office app on the Google and Apple Play store.

