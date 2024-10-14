WATCH LIVE

Man found dead in middle of Wayne County road

Monday, October 14, 2024 9:44PM
The body was found on Camp Trailee Road in the Dudley area of Wayne County.

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder investigation is underway in Wayne County after deputies found a body lying in the middle of Camp Trailee Road on Monday.

Investigators were called out about 7:45 a.m. The victim was a man, the sheriff's office said, but his identity was not immediately known.

The sheriff's office did not say how the man died but called it a murder case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Goldsboro/Wayne Crimestoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip using the Wayne County Sheriff's Office app on the Google and Apple Play store.

