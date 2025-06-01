Man injured in early morning drive by shooting in Durham

One person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

One person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

One person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

One person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Holloway Street just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said an investigation found that shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Anyone with any information can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood