Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday evening.

Raleigh police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4700 block of Sinclair Drive just before 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

