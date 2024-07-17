Suspect arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Chapel Hill shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in an early morning shooting on Wednesday in Chapel Hill.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found Adam Abdur-Rahman, 37, of Chapel Hill with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UNC Hospital where he later died.

Police said Mario Chrishunn Thompson, 45, of Chapel Hill, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of discharge weapon into occupied property.

Thompson is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.