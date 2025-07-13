Man killed in parking lot shooting at Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in the parking lot of a Goldsboro restaurant left a man dead Sunday morning.

At 3:10, police officers responded to a shooting at Summer Nights Dominican Restaurant located on E. Ash Street. They discovered a man, identified as Derrick Maye, 39, suffering with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Maye was taken to UNC Health Wayne, where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.