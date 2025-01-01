Man critically injured after being pushed onto subway tracks in New York City, video shows

NEW YORK -- A man is in custody and being questioned after another man was pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the southbound No. 1 tracks at the 18th Street station in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood just after 1:30 p.m. local time.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

The suspect ran away but authorities said they had a man in custody who was being questioned shortly before 4 p.m.

Few other details were immediately released.