Man shot during attempted armed robbery near tire shop, Durham police say

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Hillsborough Road.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery near a tire shop Friday morning, Durham police said.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. near Mavis Tire on Hillsborough Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot.

According to investigators, the suspect may have been attempting to rob him.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.