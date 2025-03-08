Man shot by Fayetteville officer, gunfire exchanged after traffic stop: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an officer, Fayetteville Police Department said.

It all started with a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday on the All American Freeway.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that was traveling over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver stopped on a service road next to Skibo Road near the Lake Valley Road intersection.

Authorities said officers attempted to arrest the suspect for the driving violations, but he resisted. The suspect then pulled out a firearm, and shots were fired. In response, an officer shot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. The officer involved in the incident will be placed on administration leave while the incident is under review, which is protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Fayetteville PD said.