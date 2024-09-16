Durham police identify man killed in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Glenbrook Drive and Dubonnet Place at around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Monday, police identified the man as 23-year-old Dashaun Johnson.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

