Man stabbed during argument over parking spot in Morrisville, woman facing assault charge

Thursday, November 28, 2024 11:49PM
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman from Durham is facing an assault charge after police say she stabbed a man over a parking spot in Morrisville.

Police got a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening for a stabbing on Shiloh Glenn Drive.

Witnesses told police that an argument started in the parking lot of a business and the woman stabbed the man at least twice.

The suspect, 38-year-old Tikira Norman, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Fouad Elsenbary. He was taken to the hospital.

No information was shared on Elsenbary's condition.

