Many gather to celebrate the life of former ABC11 reporter Greg Barnes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many gathered to celebrate the life of former ABC11 reporter Greg Barnes Saturday morning at Floyd's Mortuary and Crematory in Lumberton.

One mourner Bill Lamm knew him before his on-camera career.

Greg got his first on-air news job at 15 when he was hired by WAGR AM radio in his hometown of Lumberton. From there, he held multiple positions at local radio stations, including one at WTSB.

Lamm knew since he was seven years old, he wanted to be a disc jockey, more commonly known as a DJ. When moving from Iowa City to Lumberton, the first thing he did was look for radio stations.

"I found WTSB, and there was Greg Barnes," Lamm said. "At some point, I got introduced to him...Anytime I wanted to come out and hang with him... he never once told me I couldn't come, or he wanted to do the show by himself. He'd just laugh, and we had some great times."

During his 35-year-old career at ABC11, Greg shared the same welcoming spirit with our viewers, from covering hurricanes to reporting stories about the Sandhills and military matters. He retired in 2017.

"You could rely on him for straight facts and straight truth, with no embellishment," Greg's friend Jim Kirkland, said. "Greg was Greg, just plain Greg. A Lumberton kind of guy...And he really was a warm, down-to-earth guy. And what you saw on camera, TV, was what you saw face to face, person to person."

He was voted "Best Local TV Network Personality" many times throughout his WTVD career.

Greg's legacy of outstanding work set the bar high for every reporter covering Fayetteville and beyond.

"He laid a path out there for the rest of us," Lamm said. "Gonna miss you, bud."

In late May, Greg passed away at 73 at his Lumberton home with his family and former ABC11 photographer Fred Heggs by his side.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472