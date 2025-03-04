March for Democracy held ahead of President Trump's joint address to Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered in downtown Raleigh, protesting the Trump administration's first month and a half in office. It all comes as the president is set to make his Joint Address to Congress Tuesday night.

There have been similar protests happening around the country and here in North Carolina. This one was organized online and gathered people here to sit on the lawn of the State Capitol. Many said they're concerned about what's already been done in Trump's short time in office.

He really lit a fire under some people. Ariel Carlin

"I just think that just Donald Trump becoming president again and immediately starting with the executive actions, I think he really lit a fire under some people. They see it as an emergency that things need to be done now," says organizer Ariel Carlin.

It all comes as President Trump is set to give his joint address to Congress. Some local Republican leaders are hoping he can make the case his policies are working.

"I think we're extremely happy. This has been the best start to administration that I personally can remember and look forward to what the next ever three and a half years brings for our country," says Matt Mercer with the NCGOP.

