NC students score at or above average on national assessment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Data released by the U.S. Department of Education shows that North Carolina students are ahead of the nation in eighth grade math and tracking with other students in other subjects.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is administered to fourth and eighth graders every two years in the subjects of reading and math. It provides a measure of student achievement across the country using a representative sample of schools and students.

The 2024 data shows that there has been no significant change in North Carolina students' scale scores in any area since 2022 and three of the four tested areas remain below pre-pandemic levels.

In fourth grade math, there is no statistically significant difference in students' scores from 2019 to 2024.

However, the percentage of students scoring at or above the proficient level has increased for both fourth and eighth grade math since 2022.

