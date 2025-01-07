Convicted 'Gone Girl' kidnapper, rapist faces kidnapping and ransom felony charges

The man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting Denise Huskins in Vallejo faces new kidnapping and ransom charges.

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Officials gave an update Tuesday on new accusations being made against a man convicted in a notorious kidnapping in Vallejo a decade ago.

Matthew Muller, 47, is facing new charges in Contra Costa County for a crime that investigators say left the victims so afraid they never reported it.

Muller is already serving a 40-year federal prison sentence for the 2015 kidnapping and rape of Denise Huskins of Vallejo.

In the latest case, the Contra Costa District Attorney says Muller unlawfully held two men and one woman for ransom back in the spring of 2015.

El Dorado County DA Vern Pierson reminds the press to stop using 'Gone Girl' terminology.

The DA says that Muller confessed to that crime during their correspondence with him last year.

"People thought this was a bizarre one off crime in the Vallejo case that Muller obviously had mental health issues but now it looks like he is a serial sexual predator and that has prosecutors going after him vigorously," said legal analyst Steven Clark.

All of this comes after the Netflix docu-series "American Nightmare" was released profiling the Vallejo case.

Huskins and her husband, Aaron Quinn, were with the El Dorado County district attorney as he held a news conference in Seaside.

He's expected to talk about how the reinvestigation of the case has led to the filing of new felony crimes.