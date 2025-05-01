May Day rallies planned in central North Carolina

From worker rights rallies to marches for social justice, activists around the globe kicked off May Day demonstrations on Thursday.

In some countries, it's a public holiday honoring labor, but activists planning marches in the United States say much of their message is about fighting back against President Donald Trump's policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity programs. Thousands are expected at demonstrations from Tokyo to Chicago.

In some parts of the U.S., though, fear of being detained by the Trump administration is expected to keep some immigrants home.

Previous rallies to protest the Trump Administration and Elon Musk, like the Hands Off and 50501 have had massive turnouts across the Triangle and beyond.

Durham May Day Rally

May Day rally in Durham is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. to 3:30 at Major the Bull on W. Parrish Street in downtown Durham.

Raleigh May Day Rally

May Day Rally in planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Halifax Mall

What is May Day?

The roots of May Day, or International Workers Day, stretch back over a century to a turbulent and pivotal time in U.S. labor history.

In the 1880s, unions pushing for better workplace conditions began advocating for an eight-hour workday with widespread demonstrations and strikes. In May 1886, a Chicago labor rally turned deadly when a bomb was thrown and police retaliated with gunfire. Several labor activists, most of them immigrants, were convicted of conspiracy to incite violence among other charges. Four were hanged.

Unions later recommended that the workers be honored every May 1. A sculpture in Chicago's Haymarket Square commemorates them with an inscription that reads: "Dedicated to all workers of the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this story

