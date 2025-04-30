State of the People Power Tour continues in Raleigh, Durham: 'Informative day'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "State of the People Power Tour" continued Wednesday with a full slate of workshops and a vendor resource fair at St. Mark AME Zion on Roxboro Street in Durham.

"We're ready to be in the community and be engaged," organizer Dr. Wes Bellamy said.

The tour includes Battleground North Carolina in its national lineup, making stops in the City of Raleigh and the City of Durham.

"The people here are as engaged as anywhere else, and we felt that it is of the utmost importance for us to be here," Bellamy said.

From reducing gun violence to mental health, community leaders led a series of discussions in Durham that aim to bring voters together as they learn to navigate today's political climate.

For Niki Alston, who lives in Henderson, one of the issues that's on her mind is budget cuts.

"We have people in a room that have lost their jobs because budgets have been cut," Alston said. "The nervousness comes because it is a lot at stake. It's affecting people in many ways. The optimism comes in because if you do know what's at risk, then let's work towards solutions."

Organizers say it's more important now than ever before to increase political engagement and empowerment nationwide.

For Durham native Aalayah Sanders, she said she's focusing on young people in the Bull City.

"There's a lot of gun violence taking place in our community, but also funding for things like housing, the food deserts, and different things that we see across Durham," Sanders said. "But most importantly, I think youth intervention and finding resources for our youth here in Durham."

Sanders led a discussion as part of the tour for millennials on how to be more civically involved and get out in the community.

"Sometimes we may think our voice doesn't matter or who's going to listen to us because we're just the young people in the group," Sanders said. "However, I think this message is going to all the leaders in this room to hopefully talk to their needs, talk to their children about using their voice and exercising it for change."

The tour will wrap up with a rally in Raleigh, where organizers say they hope will empower communities and keep up the civic engagement.