North Carolina child becomes state's first case of measles in 6 years

NCDHHS officials urge parents to make sure children are vaccinated against measles.

NCDHHS officials urge parents to make sure children are vaccinated against measles.

NCDHHS officials urge parents to make sure children are vaccinated against measles.

NCDHHS officials urge parents to make sure children are vaccinated against measles.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Mecklenburg County child with measles is the first confirmed case reported in North Carolina since 2018, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said Monday.

The child was likely exposed to measles while traveling out of the country, NCDHHS said.

The agency said the parents kept the child at home after returning to North Carolina except for one medical visit.

"Measles infections are preventable. Most Mecklenburg County residents are vaccinated against measles and are not at high risk," said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington. "This case further demonstrates the critical need for all families to ensure their kids are up to date with measles and other childhood immunizations."

NCDHHS' Division of Public Health is working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to monitor the case.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. NCDHHS said a person can measles just by being in a room where an infected person has been up to two hours later.

Measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in children younger than 5 years old.

"Measles is on the rise globally and in the U.S.," said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson. "Parents, schools, early childhood education providers and health care providers should work to ensure everyone is up to date with their measles vaccinations."

What Are The Symptoms?

Measles begins with a fever that lasts for a couple of days, followed by a cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (pink eye).

A rash can start on the face and upper neck, spread down the back and body, and then extend to arms and hands, and legs and feet.

The rash begins to fade after about five days.

If you think you or someone you know has measles, call ahead when possible before seeking medical attention to help prevent spreading the virus.

Get Vaccinated

Children who are not traveling internationally should receive their first dose of MMR vaccine at age 12 to 15 months and their second dose at 4 to 6 years. All U.S. residents older than age 6 months without evidence of immunity who are planning to travel internationally should receive MMR vaccine before they travel.

Infants ages 6 through 11 months should receive one dose of MMR vaccine before departure

Children aged 12 months or older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine, separated by at least 28 days.

Teenagers and adults without evidence of measles immunity should receive two doses of MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

According to CDC's kindergarten immunization coverage estimates, 94% of North Carolina kindergarteners were up to date on the MMR vaccine in the 2022-23 school year, compared to 93% nationally.

Uninsured children can still be vaccinated at low or no cost through the Vaccines for Children program, which offers free vaccines to children through 19 years of age.