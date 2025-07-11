Mebane revises water restrictions with treatment plant now partially operational

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant has resumed production, moving a step closer to gradually returning to normal water.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant has resumed production, moving a step closer to gradually returning to normal water.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant has resumed production, moving a step closer to gradually returning to normal water.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant has resumed production, moving a step closer to gradually returning to normal water.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Mebane has revised its water shortage plan as the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant becomes partially operational.

The plant, submerged under six feet of water during the storm, has resumed limited water production with backup power. However, there are significant repairs, including the primary electrical breaker, are still underway.

Water production has restarted, initiating a multi-day process to restore normal operations in Mebane. People may notice discoloration in their water during the next few days but remains safe for use.

Meanwhile, the City of Graham will continue to receive water from Burlington, while Mebane is prioritized in the plant's limited production.

Full restoration of the water plant, including Duke Energy's primary power, is expected to take several days. Until then, Mebane remains under Stage V mandatory restrictions in the Water Shortage Response Plan.

Stage V Restrictions

All industries, businesses, offices, and non-residential units must conduct operations with the following requirements:



Limited Workforce of 60%.

No outdoor water usage is allowed.

Permitted residential use now includes:



Reduce average daily water use to 60%.

The typical Mebane residential household utilizes 160 gallons daily, so 60% would equal 96 gallons per day.

No outdoor water usage is allowed.

Continue use as required for medical purposes without restrictions.

People and businesses are urged to follow these restrictions to support Mebane's ongoing recovery efforts.

How to Help

The following distribution and donation sites for bottled water in Mebane are below. All distribution sites are open daily until supplies run out.

Mebane Arts & Community Center- 633 Corregidor St.

Summit Church- 1485 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane Fire Department, Station #2- 405 N. First St.

Clay Street Tavern and Provisions- 130 W. Clay St.

Crafted Taco- 119 W. Clay St.

Bright Penny- 107 N. Seventh St.

Grit and Grace- 108A W. Clay St.

Knuckleheads- 401 E. Center St.

Breakthrough Community Church- 703 S. Third St.

Lowes Home Improvement- 200 Lowes Blvd

.

"The City of Mebane is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support during this challenging time. From water donations to volunteer coordination, we've seen neighbors helping neighbors and communities unite in powerful ways. Your generosity, compassion, and willingness to step up remind us why Mebane is such a special place to call home," said Public Information Officer Kelly Hunter.

SEE ALSO | How to help following disastrous flooding in central NC from Tropical Storm Chantal

Featured video is from a previous report.