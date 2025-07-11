Mebane revises water restrictions with treatment plant now partially operational

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Mebane has revised its water shortage plan as the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant becomes partially operational.
The plant, submerged under six feet of water during the storm, has resumed limited water production with backup power. However, there are significant repairs, including the primary electrical breaker, are still underway.
Water production has restarted, initiating a multi-day process to restore normal operations in Mebane. People may notice discoloration in their water during the next few days but remains safe for use.
Meanwhile, the City of Graham will continue to receive water from Burlington, while Mebane is prioritized in the plant's limited production.
Full restoration of the water plant, including Duke Energy's primary power, is expected to take several days. Until then, Mebane remains under Stage V mandatory restrictions in the Water Shortage Response Plan.
All industries, businesses, offices, and non-residential units must conduct operations with the following requirements:
Permitted residential use now includes:
People and businesses are urged to follow these restrictions to support Mebane's ongoing recovery efforts.
The following distribution and donation sites for bottled water in Mebane are below. All distribution sites are open daily until supplies run out.
"The City of Mebane is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support during this challenging time. From water donations to volunteer coordination, we've seen neighbors helping neighbors and communities unite in powerful ways. Your generosity, compassion, and willingness to step up remind us why Mebane is such a special place to call home," said Public Information Officer Kelly Hunter.
