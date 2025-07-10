Water plant resumes production in Mebane, but restrictions remain

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Mebane said Thursday that progress was being made in its effort to fully restore water service.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant has successfully resumed water production, the City said. This important step allows the City of Mebane to begin a multi-day process of gradually returning to normal water.

The City remains under a Stage V restriction after significant flood damage to the plant caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. The water plant is being repaired after six feet of flooding from the storm.

Pump motor repairs and replacements still need to be completed, and the plant's primary electrical breaker remains inoperative. Duke Energy won't be able to fully restore the plant's power for a few more days.

Residents may notice discoloration in their water during the next few days. The water is safe to use, however, under the current mandatory restrictions.

All industries, businesses, offices, and non-residential operations must cease except for grocery stores, health care facilities, and pharmacies/drug stores.

Bottled water is still strongly encouraged as an alternative water source.

These emergency restrictions will remain in effect until the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant resumes full operation.

In the meantime, the City of Graham will continue to receive water from Burlington.

How to Help

The following distribution and donation sites for bottled water in Mebane are below. All distribution sites are open daily until supplies run out.

Mebane Arts & Community Center- 633 Corregidor St.

Summit Church- 1485 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane Fire Department, Station #2- 405 N. First St.

Clay Street Tavern and Provisions- 130 W. Clay St.

Crafted Taco- 119 W. Clay St.

Bright Penny- 107 N. Seventh St.

Grit and Grace- 108A W. Clay St.

Knuckleheads- 401 E. Center St.

Breakthrough Community Church- 703 S. Third St.

Lowes Home Improvement- 200 Lowes Blvd

.

"The City of Mebane is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support during this challenging time. From water donations to volunteer coordination, we've seen neighbors helping neighbors and communities unite in powerful ways. Your generosity, compassion, and willingness to step up remind us why Mebane is such a special place to call home," said Public Information Officer Kelly Hunter.

