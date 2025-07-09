City of Mebane issues water shortage notice due to Tropical Storm Chantal

Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Mebane has issued a CodeRED due to a water shortage caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal.

According to the city, the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant is still being repaired due to the tropical storm.

The city has less than 2 days of drinking water at current usage.

Due to the limited amount of water available the city manager issued a public declaration of water shortage.

The restrictions could remain in place for multiple days.

All industries, businesses, offices, and non-residential units should close until further notice.

The response plan also calls for people and businesses to not use any water other than for limited drinking water.

The city is urging everyone to use bottled water or other alternative sources for drinking water.

Related Stories