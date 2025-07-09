Is it safe to drink your water? A look at boil water advisories and notices after Chantal flooding

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused damage across several counties in central North Carolina, including some issues with wastewater treatment facilities. It has prompted officials in some towns and cities to issue warnings to residents.

HILLSBOROUGH

A Boil Water Notice is in effect for anyone who receives water from the Town of Hillsborough. According to town leaders, the clear wells at the Water Treatment Plant were flooded by the Eno River as of Monday morning

They say there will be a limited supply of water until the river recedes and the drinking water can be processed to refill the water tanks. You're urged to boil water for drinking, cooking, or toothbrushing.

Until further notice, the town is also asking customers and businesses to conserve water

It recommends not washing clothes or using water beyond what is necessary.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced flooding and is offline. The Wastewater Treatment Plant has some storage capacity for untreated wastewater, and town utilities staff are working to get the plant back online as soon as possible.

Orange County is distributing bottled water in Hillsborough at Hillsborough Commons, 113 Mayo St. It handed out water Tuesday, and plans to again on Wednesday. It is offering one case of water per vehicle from 8 a.m. to noon and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MEBANE

Mebane Assistant City Manager Preston Mitchell said the water treatment plant that they jointly own with the City of Graham experienced flooding.

"Currently, we cannot produce potable drinking water. We're asking citizens to use as little or zero use of water as possible in the meantime," said Mitchell.

Alamance County was hard-hit by flooded roads and had two storm-related deaths.

He said two neighborhoods in north Mebane are under a boil water advisory because a water main was also damaged: Brighton Place Apartments and the Mill Creek subdivision.

City offices were closed Tuesday, along with the Mebane Arts and Community Center, to conserve as much water as possible.

As of Tuesday morning, a single pump at the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant was able to be used to provide limited drinking water to the city water system, but officials continue to urge as little water use as possible until the plant is fully repaired.

DURHAM

Officials discovered Tuesday afternoon that there was a significant wastewater spill into a portion of the Eno River. It was the first time crews were able to access that area since the flooding began. They estimate 5.8 million gallons of wastewater flowed into the Eno River, though it was diluted by floodwaters.

The spill remained active until Tuesday night, when crews were able to stop the flow before 8 p.m. and fix two pumps at the Eno Creek Lift Station, just north of Teer Quarry off of Denfield Street.

Because of the discharge of wastewater, officials asked Durham residents to assume all flowing or standing water is contaminated along the Eno downstream from Teer Quarry.