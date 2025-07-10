People stock up on water in Mebane amid shortage

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Essential businesses like grocery stores are open, but non-essential businesses like restaurants are closed in Mebane.

Just as quickly as these stores stock the shelves with water, they are empty in just a couple of hours.

"I didn't hear no special alert. But if you go on the city of Mebane's webpage, it do say red alert. I had to go and find that out myself," said Marquel Holman, Mebane Resident.

ABC11 spoke with several people in Mebane, who did not expect the storm to cause so much damage, as the flooding impacted the water system.

"I'm very surprised by it. One storm shouldn't knock everything out," said Markel Holman.

"I'm worried that the water is going to run out. There wasn't a lot in there. I know people are supposed to be bringing more," said Emma Cain, Mebane Resident.

The Layell family, who live off First Street, told ABC11 their neighborhood doesn't have any water at the moment.

Kayla Layell said she bought cases and gallons of water an hour away for herself, siblings, and mother.

They are hoping the power stays on.

RELATED | City of Mebane issues highest-level water shortage notice; some businesses told to close

"I didn't think it was that serious until today, when they said it was a level five, and there was no water, and there was like two days of water left for the city. So then, my mom texted me and told me to get water for us to drink, cook, brush our teeth, simple things. And we can't shower or anything, so I'm going over to a friend's to shower later," said Layell.

People stock up on water in Mebane amid shortage

Along Clay Street in the heart of Mebane, neighbors are helping neighbors.

Business owners at Clay Street Tavern and Martinos, along with others, gave out water to those in need.

"I've known it for 17 years, man. And part of the Mebane community. And it's, it's just so fulfilling," said Wendy Day, Clay Street Tavern.

Tropical Storm Chantal caused water levels at Lake Michael to overflow the dam, leading to a partial breach and major flooding inside the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant. The city was forced to enact a 'stage five' of its water shortage plan that urges residents to limit water use.

Friends dropped off endless pallets of water to help fill the gap.

"It's been phenomenal. You look around, we have had tons of volunteers, lots and lots of donations, amazing community support,' said Steve Krans, Martinos.

City officials say there was about six feet of water in the building, shutting down all pumping capabilities into the plant to treat water and also to the distribution systems.

People in Mebane are only using water for drinking, restroom, and medical use.

Grocery stores, health care facilities, and pharmacies are remaining open because they are considered essential.

A water distribution pick-up location has been set up at Clay Street Tavern for those in need on Thursday and Friday, 11 am to 1 pm and 4 to 7 pm.