Military veterans, community in Fayetteville honor fallen servicemembers: 'It's my duty to be here'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sandhills community is joining forces to honor the men and women who died serving the country on this Memorial Day. Despite the rain, a crowd--along with multiple military organizations-- gathered at Fayetteville's Freedom Memorial Park this morning to pay their respects.

"Here in Fayetteville, this is a really patriotic town and we're serious about recognizing and honoring the service and sacrifice of the men and women who came before us," Veteran Chris Davis said.

Davis is the commander of the Fort Bragg chapter for the Military Order of the Purple Heart and a wounded veteran himself. At the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Fayetteville at Freedom Memorial Park, he says there are certain parts of the program--like the laying of wreaths--that make him emotional every time.

"It's a chance for all of us to come into alignment as we honor the ultimate sacrifice of the men and women who've given their lives in service of our country. So, the wreath ceremony is really, I think, touching. And then I think the bagpipes. It's a tearjerker every single time..."

Maggie Brantley and Perry Lide say they came all the way from Moore and Hoke county to pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Fayetteville. They say the long commute is worth it, though, because of the special connection they feel with the military community that turns out here.

"The atmosphere. The atmosphere, the people are so nice and friendly and I just feel more closer to it by coming here," Brantley said.

"It just made me feel that I'm a part of the community...I'm giving back in my own way..." Lide said.

Vietnam Veteran Ron Wolfe says celebrating Memorial Day here at Freedom Memorial Park lets him honor comrades he's lost with some of the same people he served with at Fort Bragg.

"I see a lot of people here that we're in the same outfits and in the Army that I was. So, you get to talk to people..."

"It's my duty to be here to let them know that we still care in spite of them not being here," Brantley said, "the big sacrifice they make for us, for our freedom to do what we want to do, to live and be happy."

