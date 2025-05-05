Raleigh tailor explains history of Dandyism and 'Tailoring Black Style' theme of Met Gala 2025

It's Met Monday and anticipation is building over who will attend and how the dress code will be interpreted on the red carpet. The 2025 Met Gala exhibition and theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2025 Met Gala theme merges art with attitude -- Dandyism -- setting the stage for fashion's biggest night.

This year, high fashion embraces southern dandyism, with the fashion elite preparing to strut in New York. Meanwhile, the ripple effect of this style has long influenced southern swagger, particularly in North Carolina.

Our Tamara Scott explored this connection right here in Raleigh, off Glenwood Ave.

Walking into Bespoke Suiting and Tailors, it's polished, southern and smooth. You'll also find owner Brian Burnett.

"Fashion breaks down a lot of barriers," Burnett said. "It is also nonverbal acceptance."

Burnett doesn't always let the clothes do the talking, but they could and in many ways have for generations

"It was a representation of the slave master's wealth," he said. "Through the years, through the decade, it began to be a sign of social mobility, social acceptance, right? Then, it became a symbol of protest."

The Met Gala 2025 theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' is the center of that very style. It has long existed at the margins -- and in the mirror. So, what is dandyism?

"Dandyism is that intersectionality between -- you know, class, acceptance, and verbal code switching," Burnetts described. But, you'll find other definitions of the word all over the internet.

It's something especially familiar to stylist Dan P. Lee.

"We know that we always have to show up and we have to show up our best self, and that always starts with presentation," Lee said, "and presentation starts with your wardrobe."

Back up in New York, he is assisting with other designers this year at the Met, but got his start in North Carolina. Lee first learned of 'dandyism' through the black church, saying he is "the son of a grandson of pastors," and noted that his father is a pastor in North Carolina.

"That is definitely the early introduction to what dandyism is by definition -- definitely the black church and the black southern church, for sure," Lee said. "1,000%"

From church pews to boardrooms, from thrift-store finds to custom fits, southern Black men have long stitched their identities between the seams.

"Oftentimes, the story behind black men gets told in so many other different lights," Lee said, "but it's great...on this night that black men will be highlighted for their style, for their class, for their contribution to fashion."

And now, we wait to see which identities walk the steps.

"There is a lot of weight on the Met to really show what the people in this industry or who want to be in this industry, can show what they have to look forward to," Burnett said.

