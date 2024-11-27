Authorities estimate more than two pounds of the drug were concealed among the fabrics.

Cow pajama onesie among dozens of meth-soaked items discovered in passenger's luggage: DOJ

Tests revealed that more than a dozen clothing items had been soaked in a meth solution and allowed to dry.

LOS ANGELES -- A would-be smuggler was taken into custody in California after the TSA found a meth-soaked onesie in his luggage.

Investigators say the cow pajama onesie was caked with methamphetamine, as were other clothes inside two suitcases.

The Department of Justice says the suspect, 31-year-old Raj Matharu, checked two bags at LAX before a flight to Australia on November 6.

Screening officers x-rayed the checked suitcases, revealing "irregularities." Upon inspection, the officers discovered the luggage contained dozens of clothing items that were "dried stiff and covered in a white residue."

Tests revealed the clothing items had been soaked in a meth solution and allowed to dry.

Authorities estimate more than two pounds of the drug were concealed among the fabrics.

"Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit - as alleged in the facts of this case," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives."

If convicted, Matharu would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

