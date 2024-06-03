Frustration for voters at NC Mexican Consulate during historic presidential election

Mexican Consulate in Raleigh serves three states and many voters missed out on casting a ballot for first woman president Claudia Sheinbaum's historic win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chaos and confusion played out at Mexican Consulates across the nation and in North Carolina. Thousands turned out to cast their vote in person for the first time during the country's historic presidential election this weekend.

Mexicans elected the country's first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum after 200 years of government dominated by men. This was the first time Mexican nationals could cast a ballot 'in person' at 23 consulate sites nationwide.

Previously, the options were to vote by mail or electronically.

Many lined up early Sunday morning hoping to vote but, were confused and frustrated after finding out there were only 1,500 ballots available for those who didn't pre-register.

The Mexican consulate in Raleigh serves three states and voters show up from across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia only to learn about the limited number of walk-in ballots.

Leticia Zavala shared reasons behind the hurt and the frustration.

"It's our future organizer in North Carolina. There's 35,000 H-2 workers that come mostly from Mexico. This was really important for us. We are a group of farm workers. We're a nonprofit, and so are a lot of our members."

Zavala said many are in America on Visas and for decades they harvest seasonal crops.

"They don't live in the US. They come and go every year because they're here on a visa just to harvest the sweet potato tobacco and Christmas tree of North Carolina. So people had been coming for like 20 years, she said.

"This was their first time ever voting and it was a whole hassle for us because we had to find like 6 volunteers to go to their migrant housing where they were living and bring them to vote because they depend on their grower for transportation. And of course, you know, it's hard for growers to accommodate transportation for them on this day. And so it was really important."

Nonprofit organizers say it has been a long struggle for Mexicans to vote from abroad.

They're hoping the consulates are better prepared for the massive turnout of voters in person for future elections.

"A lot of issues within the Guest worker program that need to be addressed both in Mexico and the US. This was our opportunity to express our voice," Zavala said.