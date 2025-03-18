2nd person charged for murder of man found dead in 2021 in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person was found guilty for the murder of a 46-year-old man in Johnston County.

On January 7, 2021, Selma police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Pollack Street near Poole Drive. They found Michael Boyle Jr. dead inside his pickup truck with two gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Gilbert Lee King Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and ten counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This comes after nearly four weeks of testimony from law enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents and an expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST).

Daniel Surles was also charged with first-degree murder on September 4, 2024 and sentenced to life without parole.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Gordon said: "We are thankful that justice has been served in this case. This was a complicated case that required the teamwork of many law enforcement professionals and agencies who worked together to solve this brutal murder and bring the responsible individuals to justice.... Our deepest condolences go out to Michael's father, mother, and brothers who sat through two painful jury trials, determined to see justice for their beloved Michael. We hope this verdict helps them find some peace."

