Michael Jordan's former mansion now listed as 'luxury rental' on Airbnb

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- Michael Jordan's former Highland Park, Illinois home is now listed as a "luxury rental" on Airbnb.
The property is now known as "Champions Point."
It launched as a high-end Airbnb rental Monday.
The Airbnb listing calls it "an unparalleled experience in luxury living."
The rental cost is $150,000 a month.
Real estate executive John Cooper paid $9.5 million for the property.
That's a far cry from the $29 million Jordan was asking for when it was first listed more than a decade ago.
Jordan first listed the 56,000-square-foot home for sale in 2012.