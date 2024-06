3 people shot on Millbrook Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were shot Saturday morning in Raleigh.

It happened just before 5 a.m. outside a business near the corner of Millbrook Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Two men and one woman were injured in the shooting. Their injuries are all considered non-life-threatening.

All three of them drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

The reason for the shooting remains unknown.