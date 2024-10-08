Some RDU flights to and from FL canceled ahead of Hurricane Milton

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some flights at Raleigh-Durham International Airport to and from Florida are being canceled.

Several airlines have issued travel advisories ahead of Hurricane Milton, usually allowing passengers to change their flights without changing fees. The rules, limitations and requirements vary by airline.

The storm is shutting down Florida airports, including Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport. The Tampa airport will close Tuesday at 9 a.m., and it will reopen once it's safe to do so. The Orlando airport will close on Wednesday.

While most flights to and from major airports in Florida continue on Tuesday, David Wilkins, a passenger flying home to Fort Lauderdale, is worried about friends in Tampa.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking," he said. "Hopefully, it'll be a fast-moving storm, and everyone will be okay."

