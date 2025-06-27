2 Milwaukee police officers shot, critically injured; suspect at large

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and have been critically injured after responding to a call for a person with a weapon late Thursday, police said.

In what is being described as an "ambush," officers were fired upon as they approached an alley, according to police.

A 32-year-old officer has been hospitalized in critical condition while a 29 year-old officer hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Authorities are now searching for at least one suspect and are calling on that person to turn themselves in.

"It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them," a statement from the Milwaukee Police Association said.

"This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs," the statement continued. "We have had five officers killed in the line of duty over the past seven years and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods. Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence."

Appearing to fight back tears during an early morning news conference, assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Nicole Waldner said both officers have a little over six years of experience.

"It's a sad day. It's a very sad day. Because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever be fired upon," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "For the person that shot at our police officer, I want you to know, you should turn yourself in. Know that the men and women on this police force, they are going to find you, they're going to arrest you, and you're going to be brought to justice anyway."

"We are grateful to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who have cared for our officers tonight," Milwaukee Police said. "We will continue to pray for the recovery our officers and ask the community for their prayers."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.