Friend of Minnesota shooting victim Mark Hortman shares memories: 'One of the best people'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As shooting suspect Vance Boelter faced a judge Monday, friends and loved ones of shooting victims Mark and Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman continue to share tributes.

"Many times, when something tragic happens, people say they were the best person in the world. He really was one of the best people in the world. And I'm blessed that I got to know him and laugh with him and goof off with him for so many years," said AJ Richards, who attended middle and high school with Mark in Raleigh.

They were both part of Millbrook High's class of 1984, with Richards noting she last saw him at their 30-year reunion.

"We were all just running on the dance floor, dancing and just pretending that we were in 12th grade again," Richards recalled.

She first heard of news of the shooting online, before confirming the victims through posts on Facebook.

"Everyone is pretty much just in disbelief and totally heartbroken," said Richards.

Hortman still has friends and family in the Raleigh area. The UNC Chapel Hill graduate ultimately moved to Minnesota, where he lived with Melissa and their two children.

"He was just genuinely a happy person, and he was loved by everyone at school," Richards said.

Melissa had served in the Minnesota State House of Representatives since 2005, including for six years as House Speaker until this past January. Richards recalled a conversation she had with Mark as Melissa launched her political career.

"I remember when she was first running for office, Mark and I were speaking via Facebook, and he was so excited. He was so proud of her. And, you know, that's wonderful when your husband is standing by your woman and helping her meet her dreams," said Richards.

In a post on X, Gov. Tim Walz posted a picture of Rep. Hortman, writing: The Most consequential Speaker in state history.

In a statement to ABC11, a Hortman family member wrote: "We are in total disbelief over this. Mark and Melissa are the type of people that would do anything for you. Melissa loved working in politics, and Mark was always so supportive of her. It's just horrific, and everyone is just trying to process it."

The Hortmans had attended the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party's annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner in Minneapolis on Friday night, just hours before the shooting.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, attended the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party's annual dinner on Friday night. This is believed to be their last photo. Courtesy of The Minnesota House DFL Caucus

Monday, authorities released more details in the case, in which Boelter is accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home, before going to the Hortmans.

The Hoffmans released a statement Monday saying they were "incredibly lucky to be alive."

"His crimes are the stuff of nightmares," said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson.

Thompson said Boelter "stalked his victims like prey," and "shot them in cold blood." He is alleged to have impersonated an officer during the shootings in what's been described as "political assassinations." Further, authorities report two other lawmakers were targeted the night of the shootings.

The attacks are just the latest instance of political violence in the United States, a period which has included the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, multiple assassination attempts of Donald Trump on the campaign trail, and an alleged arsonist setting the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion on fire in an attempt to kill Gov. Josh Shapiro. Also, a California man was indicted for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"One of the things that we see is people dehumanize other people. Democrats are referred to in very dehumanizing terms, just like at some of the No Kings rallies, Republicans and President Trump were spoken of in very dehumanized ways. That makes it easier for people to commit violence when they don't see the other side as being human," said Dr. David McLennan, a Political Science Professor at Meredith College.

He mentioned a February 2024 Meredith College Poll, which found that 30% of respondents strongly or somewhat agreed with the prompt: "Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country."

"That is a dramatic increase over 10 years ago," said McLennan.

A June 2024 survey from States United Democracy Center showed 45% respondents said political violence in the United States is "a major problem," and 66% share they believe political violence has increased during the past few years.

"I think it would take a concerted effort by leaders across the spectrum and across the different parts of American society to say stop," said McLennan.

Concerns about heightened rhetoric were mentioned during a news conference Monday by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, just hours before Boelter appeared in front of a judge.

"It is a frightening time we are living in. Political violence is prevalent, and the way we talk to and about each other has raised the temperature to unfathomable levels. We cannot continue on this way," said Moriarty.

Boelter asked for a public defender during his court appearance Monday. He remains held in federal custody, with a combined preliminary and detention hearing set for June 27.

He faces federal charges which include stalking and firearms charges, and state charges including first-degree murder. His charges carry the punishment of life in prison, with federal prosecutors adding that he could face the death penalty.