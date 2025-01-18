Celebrate, honor the life, legacy of Dr. MLK Jr. in the Triangle | LIST

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with numerous events happening around our area.
January 17: 45th Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens, 1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. 9 am-9:30 am
January 18: National Day of Racial Healing Community Dialogue, First Baptist Church, N. Salisbury Street. 9 am-Noon
January 19: Sounds of Oberlin: MLK Songs of Love and Justice. White Memorial Presbyterian Church. 3 pm
January 20: 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial March, Downtown Raleigh. 11 am
January 20: King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s Birthday, Chavis Park. 12 pm - 3 pm
January 20: 45th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast "Mission Possible: The Power of Justice and Radical Love", Sheraton Imperial Hotel. 7:15 am - 9 am
January 20: MLK Commemoration at Duke University. Duke University Chapel. 3 pm
January 18: 31st Annual MLK Parade, Downtown Fayetteville. 10 am
January 19: 40th Annual University/Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration, William and Ida Friday Center, Grumman Auditorium. 5:00 pm Coffee and Dessert, 6:00 pm Program
January 20: Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP Annual MLK, Jr. Day Celebration, Peace and Justice Plaza on Franklin St. 10 am
CARRBORO
January 18: MLK Youth Celebration, Carrboro Century Center, 100 N Greensboro Street. 1:00 pm.
APEX
January 18: MLK Unity March & Breakfast Reception, Apex First Baptist Church - 419 S. Salem Street. 8 am. Reception begins around 9:30 am
January 19: MLK Social Justice Sunday. Apex First Baptist Church. 11am
January 18: MLK Dreamfest: Tellebration. Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Cary. 10am - Noon.
January 18: MLK Dreamfest Celebration. Cary Arts Center. 5pm - 8:30 pm
January 19: MLK Dreamfest Interfaith Service: A Call to Conscience. Christ the King Lutheran Church. 3:30 pm - 5pm
January 20: MLK Dreamfest: Walk for Hope 5k. Mt. Zion Church. 10 am - 12 pm
January 20: MLK Day Celebration, First Baptist Church of Fuquay-Varina, 105 N West Street.
January 20: Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast, Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 NE Main St. 7am
January 23: MLK Community Celebration, Friendship Chapel Baptist Church. 6:30 pm
January 20: Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast, Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 NE Main St. 7am