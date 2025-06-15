High schoolers gain real-world financial skills at Fayetteville bootcamp

Money Box Academy hosted a financial education bootcamp for high school students at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in the Sandhills is positively impacting her community by connecting high school students and providing essential life lessons.

Crystal McLean founded Money Box Academy, a financial literacy organization. Last week, she hosted a financial education bootcamp for high school students at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

On Friday, the teens participated in simulations, such as mock bank meetings, to apply and showcase the knowledge they gained during the bootcamp. Attendees and their families described the program as a valuable experience.

ABC11's Monique John contributed to this report.

