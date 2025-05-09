Moore County man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man was arrested after an investigation into child sex crime, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (NCICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Plank Road in Robbins.

The investigation came after a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ryan Michael Olufs, 40, of Robbins, was arrested and charged with one count of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Olufs was being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 14 in Moore County District Court.

The investigation remains active, Fields said, and additional charges are expected.

