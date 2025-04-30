NC man, another leader of global child exploitation ring 764 arrested in federal takedown: DOJ

WASHINGITON (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with operating a global child exploitation ring.

Prasan Nepal, of High Point, N.C., was arrested last week and appeared in federal court on Tuesday. Authorities say he's tied to a violent extremist network known as 764. According to federal documents, Nepal, 20, is known as 'Trippy.'

According to an affidavit and criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., 764 is a violent online network that seeks to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors.

The ABC11 I-Team was in court Tuesday, where Nepal admitted to creating 764 and still controlling the network.

"These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered - a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation."

Leonidas Varagiannis, also known as War, 21, a citizen of the United States residing in Thessaloniki, Greece, has also been arrested in connection with the ring.

"The allegations in this case are not only disturbing, they are also every parent's nightmare," said U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. for the District of Columbia. "The number of victims allegedly exploited by these defendants, and the depths of depravity are staggering. Justice demands that our response be swift in order to ensure public safety, hold the wrongdoers accountable, and bring the victims some sense of closure so they can heal."

According to the complaint affidavit, the defendants exploited at least eight minor victims across multiple jurisdictions, with some content traced back to children as young as 13 years old. The network's activities spanned from late 2020 through early 2025, with core leadership roles attributed to both defendants throughout the period.

"These defendants allegedly recruited others to exploit children and created a guide for the disgusting online content they wanted," FBI Director Kash Patel added.