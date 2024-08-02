Moore Square Middle closed again due to AC issues amid NC heat wave

This comes as a heat wave continues across central North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore Square Magnet Middle School is closed again due to air conditioning issues. This comes as a heat wave continues across central North Carolina.

With a heat advisory in place until 8 p.m., Friday's feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees.

The school on their website saying in part:

"Due to our HVAC system not working and the building's warm temperatures, Moore Square Middle will be closed Friday, August 2... The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority."

More information will be provided when available, the school said.

Students at Moore Square Middle were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to their "HVAC system not working at full capacity." A district spokesperson said some of the HVAC systems required repairs that involved ordering and replacing parts.

"Simply put, many of our HVAC units are aging, and we just don't have enough specialists on staff to keep up with maintenance and repairs. Multiple schools every week report HVAC problems," WCPSS board chair Chris Heagarty said in a recorded video.

Earlier this week, Lake Myra Elementary School in Wendell had to close for two days because of no AC.

A broken AC unit made the classrooms unbearable at Lake Myra Elementary School in Wendell.

Heat Safety



Experts say it's important to stay indoors as much as possible in this type of weather. Cooling centers are available in Wake County for heat relief.

On days like this:



Adults over 65, or who have existing medical conditions and children younger than four are most at risk of heat-related illnesses

Familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; and a fast, weak pulse

Use the buddy system -- check in on your neighbor who may be at high risk and make sure they have access to air conditioning and water

It is also important to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.