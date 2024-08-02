Heat wave continues across central NC; risk of severe storms on Friday

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The heat wave continues.
There is a heat advisory on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees.
The day will also bring the threat of evening showers and thunderstorms have a chance to turn severe with damaging winds.
This comes after dangerously hot heat Thursday with feels-like temperatures up to 107 degrees.
Cooling centers are available as experts say it's important to stay indoors as much as possible in this type of weather.
On days like this:
It is also important to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with scattered evening storms and possibly damaging winds-highs in the low to mid-90s.
Sunday brings lower temps, in the upper 80s, but there is still a chance of showers.