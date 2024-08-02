Heat wave continues across central NC; risk of severe storms on Friday

There is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The heat wave continues.

There is a heat advisory on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees.

The day will also bring the threat of evening showers and thunderstorms have a chance to turn severe with damaging winds.

This comes after dangerously hot heat Thursday with feels-like temperatures up to 107 degrees.

Heat Safety



Cooling centers are available as experts say it's important to stay indoors as much as possible in this type of weather.

On days like this:



Adults over 65, or who have existing medical conditions and children younger than four are most at risk of heat-related illnesses

Familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; and a fast, weak pulse

Use the buddy system -- check in on your neighbor who may be at high risk and make sure they have access to air conditioning and water

It is also important to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

There is dangerous heat on Friday and Saturday.

Looking Ahead



It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with scattered evening storms and possibly damaging winds-highs in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday brings lower temps, in the upper 80s, but there is still a chance of showers.