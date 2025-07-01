More jobs, $51 million investment announced for Rutherford County

It's thanks to a joint venture between two-family owned companies, each with long histories in the automotive industry.

It's thanks to a joint venture between two-family owned companies, each with long histories in the automotive industry.

It's thanks to a joint venture between two-family owned companies, each with long histories in the automotive industry.

It's thanks to a joint venture between two-family owned companies, each with long histories in the automotive industry.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- New jobs are coming to Rutherford County over the next five years, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced.

It's thanks to a joint venture between two-family owned companies, each with long histories in the automotive industry.

TMG & Haartz Solutions will supply synthetic leather materials for car interiors.

The company will invest $51 million to establish an industrial facility in the town of Bostic that will supply materials to manufacturers like Mercedes Benz, Volvo, BMW, GM, Toyota, and Ford.

125 new jobs are expected to be created as a result.

SEE ALSO: NC healthcare professionals among those charged in massive fraud case

