Morrisville budget could bring property tax increase costing homeowners hundreds more per year

People living in Morrisville may soon need to shell out a significant amount more money in taxes.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Morrisville is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on its budget for the next year.

If approved, the budget will jump around $10 million and include a property tax increase for many residents.

Judy Springer is one of the people who will have to pay the property tax increase.

"I feel as though I've worked my whole life, like why can't I at least take care of myself and keep my home?" she said.

She lives in the Village at Town Commons and has for more than 20 years. She would see her taxes go up more than $600 a year if the budget passes.

Wake County's property reevaluation has meant Judy's home has continued to rise in value. Now it's valued in the $500,000s.

"It's a tough time right now for everyone," she said. "This is just not the time for most of us who have lived here for 22 years."

The lawn sign Judy has in her front yard is part of an effort to make everyone aware of the property tax increase, even if some folks are OK with it.

"We do have to pay for amenities, you're going to have to maintain it, you're going to have to hire people," Jackie Holcomb said. Holcomb is a former mayor of Morrisville and she wants to make sure everyone in town is aware of the town's finances. "How long can you keep adding on to the expenses of the town when there's no more growth."

The town said it has to put more into it's budget to take care of spaces like Shiloh Park. The increased revenue will also be used to increase economic development and public safety.

The budget calls for two more positions to be added in the police department but only one sworn officer.

"What happens to the people who have been here for generations," Holcomb said.