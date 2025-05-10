Cape Fear Valley Health welcomes NICU babies on Mother's Day weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some families in the Sandhills celebrated Mother's Day early this year, welcoming new bundles of joy to the world.

Cape Fear Valley Health shared a peek of some of the newborns in their NICU who were born on Mother's Day weekend.

The babies in the photos can be seen bundled up with flowers and toy bees around them.

