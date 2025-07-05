Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase on I-95; 2 suspects at large

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase involving a group of motorcyclists and North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers.

The incident began shortly before noon on Interstate 95 in Harnett County when a trooper attempted to stop a group of motorcyclists traveling southbound. The motorcyclists refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended near mile marker 63 in Cumberland County, close to the town of Wade, when one motorcyclist, riding a Kawasaki Ninja, stopped and was taken into custody.

The motorcyclist's identity and any related charges have not yet been released.

Two other motorcyclists involved in the incident managed to escape and remain at large, authorities said.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

