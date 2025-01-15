'Ms. Rachel,' showing featuring popular children's educator, heading to Netflix

"Ms. Rachel" is heading to Netflix.

Four episodes featuring "curated content" from the popular online children's educator Ms. Rachel will be available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 27, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The episodes will teach lessons on letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and more and will be accessible in 33 different languages to inform little ones of varying backgrounds, according to the streamer.

"Rachel Accurso, or Ms. Rachel, is a beloved and passionate educator whose videos for her phenomenally popular YouTube channel inspire 'littles' and their families to learn and bond together," the announcement read. "Incorporating singing, dancing, and play, Ms. Rachel's videos help children learn how to talk and express themselves and their emotions."

The four-episode season will include "Learn to Talk," which will feature speech and toddler learning; "Baby Learning," covering first words, milestones, nursery rhymes and songs; "Learn to Read," which features phonics, "ABCs" and preschool learning; and "Hop Little Bunnies," which features songs and nursery rhymes.

The release noted more episodes will be available later this year.

In an Instagram video sharing the announcement, Ms. Rachel uncovered a "letter of the day" -- the letter "N" for Netflix.

"More ways to watch!" the educator added.

Accurso's YouTube music channel, which she produces with the help of her husband, encourages language development in children with speech delays and was inspired by her own child. The channel has skyrocketed in popularity through the years with over 10 million followers across her various social media platforms.