Murder suspect turns self in months after NCCU student was found shot in car at Durham apartment

A driver who was shot and died Thursday afternoon in Durham has been identified as a student at North Carolina Central University.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a North Carolina Central University student back in April.

Myles Gresham, 22, was found dead just before 3:30 p.m. on April 25 inside a car on Rose Garden Lane at the Lenox at Patterson Place apartments. Durham Police Department said he was inside a crashed car and was suffering from a gunshot wound.

On August 15, 18-year-old Keanan Odom Jr. turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. He was booked into the Durham County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Who was Myles Gresham?

Gresham was a senior business administration major at NCCU. He was originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

He was described as a "dedicated student with entrepreneurial aspirations." You can read the full message from the university here.

NC Central student London Redmond told ABC11 she went home to Dallas to finish classes remotely because she didn't feel safe, and she will be returning this week.

"We need to figure out something here, to protect all students, that's the main thing people are trying to figure out," she said "I wish I could turn back around and leave. Really don't want to be here there's no structure. So many crimes happening back to back to back...It's mind-boggling that this is an institution of higher learning but there isn't much learning more so crime and bad behavior not being corrected by administrators."