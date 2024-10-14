ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 2024: Operation Save-A-Life and the RDC Marathon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for October features segments on Operation Save-A-Life and the RDC Marathon.

Operation Save-A-LIFE

For 20 years, ABC11 has partnered with Kidde for Operation Save-A-Life. This year, we're looking ahead to another giveaway of smoke detectors as well as CO alarm units.

On Wednesday, October 16, local fire departments will receive these units to be distributed to the community.

RDC Marathon

On Sunday, October 27, runners will be lacing up for 5K, 10K, Half and Full Marathons. The event raises money for ALS research. According to its website, the race draws participants from Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and across the state and the country.

The USATF-certified Boston Qualifier course features the iconic American Tobacco Trail and finishes at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

