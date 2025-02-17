NAACP, Common Cause NC rally as Griffin seeks to toss 60k votes in State Supreme Court race

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators gathered at Fayetteville's Market House on Sunday in response to the undecided race for State Supreme Court.

The Fayetteville NAACP and Common Cause NC hosted the "People vs Griffin Rally", which highlighted the 60,000 votes republican Jefferson Griffin wants to be thrown out as part of his challenge.

A new petition from the State Board of Elections and Allison Riggs is seeking to take the case to the State Supreme Court, bypassing the State Court of Appeals.

Another rally is scheduled for Monday at noon at the State Capitol building in Downtown Raleigh.

