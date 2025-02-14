New push on to finalize tight NC Supreme Court race between Griffin and Riggs

This week, Allison Riggs and the State Board of Elections have filed court documents to expedite a ruling.

This week, Allison Riggs and the State Board of Elections have filed court documents to expedite a ruling.

This week, Allison Riggs and the State Board of Elections have filed court documents to expedite a ruling.

This week, Allison Riggs and the State Board of Elections have filed court documents to expedite a ruling.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new push to finalize the country's last undecided race from the 2024 general election.

It's the race for North Carolina Supreme Court., where after two recounts and multiple election protests, Democrat incumbent Allison Riggs holds a 734-vote lead over Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin.

Griffin has been trying to get thousands of ballots that the NCGOP says should not be counted tossed out in his effort to win the seat on the state's highest court.

But just this week, both Riggs and the State Board of Elections have filed court documents to expedite a ruling.

They're looking to bypass a hearing with the North Carolina Court of Appeals and send the matter straight to the NC Supreme Court.

The high court has not yet agreed to this bypass petition.

Last week, a judge upheld decisions by election officials to reject protests by Griffin in the very close State Supreme Court election race.